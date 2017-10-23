Today in Blue Jays History: Joe Carter’s Home Run

The biggest home run in Blue Jays history happened on this day 24 years ago. Watching the video below, I wonder what Roughned Odor would think of Joe Carter's celebration.

Watching it, it amazes me how quickly the ball got out. It didn't seem that way at the time. I remember thinking that it might go foul, but watching this video, I don't see how I had time to think about whether it might be foul.

Tom Cheek's call was perfect.

I asked Pat Hentgen, who would have been the starter for game 7, about the moment:

I remember thinking when Joe Carter came to bat in game 6 "oh well, even if we don't win, you would be pitching the next day" all would be good. Do you ever think about that you could have been pitching game 7? Oh, of course. That whole day is like, I was charting the game and I could tell you those numbers were starting to get a little scribbly towards the end there. We were down by 2 going into the 9th. You know Joe pulls those balls all year long and pulls them foul. So when he hit that ball I was in the corner of the dugout, I'll never forget it, I had my back to left field. I had my back to the foul pole, when he hit it, I remember just thinking ‘Stay fair, stay fair', because I felt it was hard enough hit to go out. And it just stayed fair that day for whatever reason. But yeah I thought about how it would have went down. And how, you play 174 games or whatever and it comes down to one game. It would have been pretty exciting , I'll tell you. I know one thing in those situations managers never let the starting pitcher get in any trouble. The minute I would have had some trouble going we'd have had Harry Wholestaff in there. Every guy would have been available.

It was Joe's second home run of the series. Joe drove in a run in the first game of the series with a sac fly. He hit a 2-run shot in the second game, a 6-4 loss. He had a .596 WPA for the game.

In this game, the Jays scored 3 runs in the first. Each team got a run in the 4th. We made it 5-1 in the 5th inning and things looked good.

Unfortunately, we had a very rough 7th inning. Starter Dave Stewart, gave up a walk, a single, then a 3-run homer to Lenny Dykstra. Stewart threw 120 pitches. Cito Gaston was a slow hook in his first go around with the Jays.

Danny Cox came in. He wasn't good. He gave up 3 hits, 1 walk and 2 runs, while getting just 1 out. Al Leiter came in to get the last 2 outs of the inning and pitched a scoreless 8th, around a Dykstra walk and stolen base. Duane Ward pitched a quick 9th.

Our 9th couldn't have set up better. The top of the order was up. Ricky Henderson lead off with a walk. Devon White hit a deep fly out. Paul Monitor singled, and we had the tying run on second. And the rest you know. Mitch Williams remains my favorite reliever of all time.

Paul Molitor was series MVP, he hit .500/.571/.1.000, with 10 runs, 8 RBI, 2 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs. Roberto Alomar also had a great series, hitting .480/.519/.640, with 5 runs and 6 RBI. Tony Fernandez drove in 9 runs, with a .333/.423/.381 line. Duane Ward had 2 saves and a win. The win was in game 6.

And, of course, Carter. He hit .280/.250/.560 with 8 RBI, three that were really important. He had 3 sac flies, which is why the OBP is lower than his BA. I never thought it was fair that sac flies count against you in OBP.

Were any of you at the game? If you were or if you watched the game at home, what do you remember?