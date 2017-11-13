Braves to hire Alex Anthopoulos for GM post

Well, I may have a new favorite NL team.

Joel Sherman (and others) are reporting that Alex Anthopoulos will be hired to be General Manager of the Braves. Apparently the announcement could come during the Winter Meetings this week.

If the reports are right, Alex will have final say on all baseball related matters and interim GM and team president of baseball operations will stay on in an advisor/sounding board role. But Alex will have final say on all baseball decisions.

As you know Alex was our GM from October 2009 to October 2015. Before that he had been our scouting director (2003 to 2005) and then assistant GM, until he replaced J.P. Ricciardi as GM. And he led us to our first playoff berth since 1993.

Congratulation Alex. I wish you the best of luck, except when you are playing the Jays. Perhaps your first move could be banning the ‘tomahawk chop’?