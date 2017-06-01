Jays lose to Yankees

Yankees 12 Blue Jays 2

That was pretty awful. The line about every team winning 50 and losing 50 comes to mind. I’m hoping this wasn’t one of the other 62.

Marco Estrada had a rough night. He gave up 4 runs in the first, 1 more in the second and 2 more in the fourth, before being pulled after 3.2. He gave up 2 home runs, both to Gary Sanchez.

He could have been helped out in the first inning. With 1 out, a run in and a runner on first, Matt Holiday hit a ground ball at Darwin Barney that Barney missed. It might have been a double play ball, though a tough double play, but it should have been an out. It wasn’t called an error but it was. Darwin made an official error in the 7th that cost us 2 runs.

And, also in the first, Aaron Hicks hit a ball over Jose Bautista’s head, a ball that, I thought, should have been caught. It was a double that scored 3 runs.

In the almost good news department, Leonel Campos pitched 3 good innings of relief. He had 2 unearned runs against, because of Darwin’s error. He allowed 2 hits, 1 walk and had 4 strikeouts. He looked very good, and his reward will be a ticket back to Buffalo.

And J.P. Howell pitched a good first 1.1 innings, finishing the 7th and pitching a clean 8th, getting 2 strikeouts. He gave up 2 singles and a double, and 2 earned, in the 9th, getting just 1 out, but he’s not really someone we’d expect to throw in 3 innings. Howell was more than a little pissed off when he came out of the game.

Ryan Tepera came in and gave up a single costing Howell another earned run.

On offense? We had solo homers from Kendrys Morales and Ezequiel Carrera. Beyond that, not much. We had 7 hits and no walks.

We did have a chance to score some runs in the second. Morales and Justin Smoak started the inning off with singles, Tulo (fly out), Barney (line out) and Carrera (strikeout) couldn’t score them.

We had 0 fors from Pillar (0 for 4, but some good contact), Bautista (0 for 3, 2 k) and Tulo (0 for 3). Kendrys and Smoak were the only two to have 2 hits.

No Jays of the Day.

Suckage: Estrada (-.365). Like I said, it wasn’t all his fault, but he had a rare bad night. I’m going to give one to Barney too, for his rough night.

There are games like this every season. It hurts a bit because we were just a game under .500, but we’ll just have to win tomorrow.

We had 473 comments in the GameThread. vinnievanloewen led the way. Great job.