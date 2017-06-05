Monday Bantering: Dalton Pompey leaves game with leg injury

In his rehab start with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons yesterday, Dalton Pompey was removed from the game with a leg injury, per Pat Malacaro, one of the Bisons broadcasters. “Bisons manager Bobby Meacham says Dalton Pompey was lifted from the game in the fourth with a leg issue,” he tweeted Sunday. “Happened on first inning catch. Meacham does not have any specifics, or nature of the problem. Pompey lifted as a precaution.”

"We had to take him out” Meacham told The Buffalo News after the game. “I'm not sure exactly but he felt something with his leg. [Pompey was] flexing his knee the next inning. I said something's wrong. We just took him out to make sure. I don't know exactly what it is but it was like 'get him out of there.'"

Pompey is currently recovering from a concussion he suffered in the World Baseball Classic while with Team Canada.

Aaron Sanchez was set to resume throwing yesterday, per manager Ross Atkins. The Blue Jays are “pleased” with how his finger has progressed, although it’s unclear when Sanchez may return to the major league roster.

“I think the first couple of days you want to throw 100 feet, 120 feet, kind of test it out,” Sanchez told Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun. “But I’ve done what I’ve needed to do to stay in shape and so (we’ll see) how well I respond to the throwing.”

“I thought the last time when I had a blister, it was one of things where you had to throw through it to callous up. I thought it was an area where I hadn’t built up a callous and I felt that’s what needed to be done and obviously you saw it, it was bleeding every time and it just made things worse. So hopefully this is the end of the problem.”

Devon Travis was removed from yesterday’s game with an apparent left hand/wrist injury. The x-rays taken came back negative, John Gibbons said after the game. Travis revealed that immediately after the play, he thought his hand was broken. He told Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet that his hand was throbbing significantly and he couldn’t open or close it.

In other injury news, Russell Martin is day-to-day with his neck strain as Toronto enters their series with the Oakland Athletics, Scott Mitchell of TSN tweets. Martin was not in the lineup for all of the series against the Yankees.

The Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-2 yesterday, capitalizing on home runs from both Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak. Marcus Stroman gave up two earned runs in his six innings of work, walking just one (a vast improvement upon the four he walked in his last start). The Blue Jays are 7-3 in their last 10 games and, for the third time this week, one game below .500.

The Blue Jays will head to Oakland to play the Athletics tonight with J.A. Happ on the mound. Happ is making his second start after returning from the disabled list, while Oakland’s starter, Sean Manaea, has allowed just three earned runs in his past 19 innings. The game starts at 10:05 ET. You can watch it on Sportsnet or listen to it on Sportsnet 590.

