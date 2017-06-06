Game #59 GameThread: Jays @ A's

Well Marco, we really need a good start tonight. It seems like I say thing every time your turn comes around. Generally, he comes through.

No Martin today. And, of course, no Travis. I'd like the Jays to bring up Jason Leglebijian while Devon is out. If they do I promise to learn how to spell his name.

Feeling bad for Devon. Reporters are saying he had tears in his eyes when talking about knee injury. This isn't good:

Devon Travis couldn't identify when he reinjured knee. Felt fine boarding plane to Oakland, knee locked up when he tried to get off flight — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 7, 2017

And Sam Dyson has a new home, San Francisco. Rangers traded him for cash or a player to be named.

Today's Lineups TORONTO BLUE JAYS OAKLAND A'S Kevin Pillar - CF Rajai Davis - CF Josh Donaldson - 3B Chad Pinder - RF Jose Bautista - RF Jed Lowrie - 2B Kendrys Morales - DH Khris Davis - DH Justin Smoak - 1B Yonder Alonso - 1B Troy Tulowitzki - SS Ryon Healy - 3B Ezequiel Carrera - LF Stephen Vogt - C Ryan Goins - 2B Mark Canha - LF Luke Maile - C Adam Rosales - SS Marco Estrada - RHP Jesse Hahn - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

