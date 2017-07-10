Blue Jays mid-term report card: Grade Ryan Goins’ first half

I continue to think that Ryan Goins must be the nicest guy on the Blue Jays. No matter what he does, our TV and radio guys will tell you how terrific he is.

I think he’s a decent utility infielder, if he was on a team that, you know, didn’t have infielders that tend to spend a good part of each season injured. He can play many positions, reasonably well defensively, so that if you needed someone to fill in, for a game or two, you could live with it. But, he isn’t someone I’d want to play as much as he has this season (or last season or the season before).

In 72 games, Ryan’s hitting .203/.265/.325 with 4 home runs. That’s good for a wRC+ of 54. He’s walking more (7.8% compared to 4.6 last year) and striking out less (20.5% from 24.5).

You likely haven’t heard this, more than a dozen times per broadcast, but Ryan has hit well with RISP (.302/.354/.581). That’s in 50 PA. And he’s 7 for 10 with bases loaded, with a double and a home run. If this is a skill, I wish he would utilize it the rest of his at bats. If you can hit .300, why hit like someone that should be DFAed most of the time.

It drives me nuts that Gibby won’t pinch hit for him, unless there is a lefty reliever. he should be pinch hit for at any important moment. It seems like he will never pinch hit for him if he is leading off an inning. A guy with a .265 OBP shouldn’t be leading off a late inning when we need a run.

His defense, by the eye test, isn’t as spectacular as it was when he first came up. It seemed, when he first came up to the team, that he made a highlight reel play every couple of games.

UZR agrees. This season he has a -0.7 UZR/150 at second base, in 184 innings. And a -16.6 UZR/150 at shortstop, in 313 innings.

He does seem to have a special talent at making a quick tag on a base stealer. There’s been a number of times that’s he’s gotten an out when I was sure the runner would be safe.