It started badly, but ended worse, Jays lose to Tigers

Blue Jays 1 Tigers 11

That started bad.....and got worse as it went on.

Francisco Liriano had trouble finding the strike zone early. To be fair, the plate umpire seemed to be having troubles figuring out where it should be.

Liriano gave up a run in the first, a run in the second and then the wheels came off in the third. He gave up 3 straight walks, to start off the third and it quickly became apparent that something was wrong, and he left the game. It came out later that it was ‘neck tightness’. Not sure that he’ll end up on the DL.

Mike Bolsinger came in with the bases loaded, no outs and an 2-0 count on the batter. And he managed to allow all the base runners to score.

Liriano’s line was 2 innings, 3 hits, 5 earned 4 walks, with 2 strikeouts.

Bolsinger pitched 3.2 innings, and, as well as allowing his inherited runners score, he gave up a 3-run homer to Miguel Cabrera. He looked good in between. But, he gave up 7 hits, 3 earned, 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. He had moments of being pissed off at the plate umpire too.

Lucas Harrell pitched a scoreless 1.1. Loup gave up a 3-run homer to get the Tigers into the double digits.

We did nothing on offense. 2 hits against Michael Fulmer (who I picked up in trade in OOTP Baseball in 2019), in 8 innings. After 9 walks last night, we managed 1 today. Morales and Tulo both had a single and that was it for hits. Fulmer only got 3 strikeouts, but the Jays had no hard contact all game. Nor where there many ‘good at bats’.

Our lone run was everybody’s favorite ‘manufactured run’. Jose Bautista walked, moved to second on a wild pitch (I was sure he wasn’t going to be thrown out). He went to 3rd on a Martin groundout and scored on Donaldson’s groundout.

No Jays of the Day (surprised?).

Suckage: Liriano (-.217 WPA) and let’s just give one to the entire batting lineup, though no one batter had the number. And give one to Bolsinger and Loup for making things worse.

We had just 276 comment in the thread. Lousy start time, plus a lousy game. I led the way. Yay me.