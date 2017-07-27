Today in Blue Jays History: Colby Ramus Trade

6 years ago today: The Jays traded for Colby Rasmus.

Actually, it was a trade in two acts.

Act One:

The Jays traded veteran reliever Jason Frasor and prospect Zach Stewart to the White Sox, for pitcher Edwin Jackson and almost Canadian Mark Teahen (his father had been born in Ontario and Teahan played for Canada in the 2009 WBC.

Teahan would finish out the season with the Jays. He hit .190/.261/.286 in 27 games and that would be the end of his MLB career.

Frasor would find his way back to the Blue Jays, for the 2012 season. From there he played for the Rangers, Royals and Braves before retiring after the 2015 season. Frasor holds the franchise record for most pitching in the most games, at 505 (his record is pretty safe, for the next few years, the active leader is Aaron Loup, who has pitched in 281 games. Roberto Osuna would have a shot, he’s at 184 games).

Stewart turned out to be a bust. He pitched a total of 103 MLB innings, with a 6.82 ERA.

Act Two:

Within a couple of hours of the first trade Jackson, along with Octavio Dotel, Corey Patterson and Marc Rzepczynski were on their way to St. Louis for Colby, Trever Miller, Brian Tallet and P.J. Walters.

The Cards wanted to shore up their bullpen and their manager Tony La Russa had grown tired of Ramus. Colby is.....I don’t know the right term to use, I guess unique would be as good as any. His personality and La Russa’s were as different as two people could get. La Russa was never shy in giving his opinion about Colby.

For Alex, the trade was about buying low on a talented player.

Jackson went 5-2 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 Cardinal starts after the trade. He made 4 starts in the playoffs, going 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 17.2 innings. After the season he signed with the Nationals as a free agent. Since then he’s played for the Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres, Orioles and now, the Nationals again

Dotel with the Cardinals, had a 3.28 ERA in 29 games. After the season, he signed with the Tigers and had a good 2012 season, but after a rough start to 2013 and was out of baseball.

Rzepczynski or Scrabble, as we called him, had a 3.97 ERA in 28 games, for the Cards, in 2011. He played there in 2012, then had a bad start to the 2013 season and was traded to Cleveland. From there he went to the Padres, A’s, Nationals and plays for the Mariners now. He’s had an up and down career, but lefty relievers can play forever.

Patterson was not one of my favorite Blue Jays. He didn’t do anything well, didn’t hit much (.287 OBP at the time of the trade), his defense in left was interesting (why can we never find a left fielder who can play defense?), nor was he a great base runner (13 steals, caught 8 times). And he had this thing about swinging at pitches over his head (though once in a blue moon he’d connect). Corey hit .157/.189/.235 in 44 games, for the Cardinals, after the trade, and that would be the end of his MLB career.

And Colby.....well you know. He didn’t become a star, but he was decent for us. In 4 seasons, he played 408 games, hitting .234/.295/.433 with 66 home runs. His best season was 2013, hitting .276/.338/.501 with 22 home runs.

I was a fan, but then I kind of like guys that are square pegs in a round hole world. I’ll always have a soft spot for him. He seemed like someone that didn’t always have the ability to deal with the pressures and constant criticism that goes with being a major league baseball player, but seemed to be a good guy at heart.

After the trade, DanUpBaby, from Viva El Birdos send me an operating manual for Colby. I found this to be true:

Your COLBY RASMUS comes equipped with HOME RUN ACTION, INTERMITTENTLY IMPRESSIVE DEFENSE ACTION, and DEBATABLY USEFUL SPEED ACTION. Please do not expose your COLBY RASMUS to direct sunlight, fans of MAKING THINGS HAPPEN on offense, or TONY LA RUSSA.

As time went on, we got little looks into his personality. I enjoyed that. The various hair styles I enjoyed less.

Since leaving the Jays, after the 2014 season, Colby played two years with the Astros and started this season with the Rays. Recently he left the team, for personal reasons, and odds are he won’t be back this season. I have my doubts he’ll be back in the majors at all.