Sunday Bantering: Ticket prices set to rise in 2018

The Blue Jays are set to raise ticket prices at the Rogers Centre in 2018, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported on Friday night. The lower 500 level and “Premium Dugout” seats will see the steepest increase in price at 17 per cent, while all other seating areas will see a price rise between seven per cent and 13 per cent.

On a very related note, Toronto has now surpassed the 2,000,000 attendance plateau, the first in the American League to do so.

In a flurry of moves, the Blue Jays placed Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle, activated Mike Bolsinger off of the disabled list, optioned Chris Smith to triple-A Buffalo, and recalled Rob Refsnyder.

Bolsinger, placed on the 10-day DL after Toronto’s 15-inning game against the Boston Red Sox, was expected to face minimal time injured. His DL stint was likely used to clear a roster spot without placing the reliever through waivers.

Refsnyder was acquired by the Blue Jays just last week for double-A first baseman. Predominantly a second baseman, the versatile infielder and outfielder has yet to consistently hit in the majors but performed well in an extended stint with the Yankees’ triple-A club.

Things are heating up in the AL East.

With the trade deadline looming on July 31st, the Yankees have entered both the Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray sweepstakes, although they don’t seem fully committed to acquiring Darvish, Jon Heyman reported yesterday.

With a 5-4 walk-off win over the Rays last night, New York took sole possession of first place in the AL East.

The Blue Jays, unlike the Yankees, didn’t win. In fact, after taking the lead twice in the fourth and sixth inning, Toronto blew the lead twice. The Angles won 6-5 when Roberto Osuna gave up three earned runs in the top of the ninth, one of his rare blown saves.

Wrapping up their short three-game series and Toronto’s home stand, the Blue Jays will face the Angels at 1:07 this afternoon. Cesar Valdeez, dominant in his last start (6.0 IP, 1 ER), will be on the mound for Toronto, while former Blue Jay Jesse Chavez is pitching for Los Angeles.

