Vladimir Guerrero wins Hank Aaron Award

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the AL Hank Aaron Award for best offensive player.

Vlad is the youngest player ever to win the award and the fourth Blue Jays player (Carlos Delgado, Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson).

Guerrero hit .311/.401/.601 with 48 home runs (tied for the league lead), 123 runs scored (leading the league) and 111 RBI.

Congratulations Vlad. Well deserved.

Bryce Harper won in the NL.

Justin Verlander had a ‘showcase’ for MLB teams and they tell us it went very well. Buster Olney tells us he hit 96 MPH. The Blue Jays were one of the teams with people in attendance.

Verlander turns 39 in February. I’m thinking he will be looking for a two-year contract (if he decides to turn down the Astros’ Qualifying offer. He missed all of this season and made just one start in 2020, having Tommy John surgery in July of 2020.

Here in Mexico, it remains sunny and hot. I got too much sun and heat yesterday, no burns, but a bit of heatstroke, so I’m taking it easy today. We very pale people have to be careful. I did find some very nice tequila.