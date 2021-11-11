Three Blue Jays Win Silver Slugger Awards

The Blue Jays had three players win Silver Slugger Awards, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernandez. Vlad and Marcus win for the first time. Teoscar wins his second straight.

If you want to know how the winners are chosen, Louisville Slugger sent this little explanation:

Louisville Slugger initiated the Silver Slugger Awards in 1980, making this the 42nd consecutive season for these prestigious awards. Silver Slugger Award winners are decided by a vote of MLB managers and coaches who select the players they determine to be the best offensive producers at each position in the American and National Leagues. Each team receives four votes: the manager and three coaches of their choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OBP, OPS, OPS+, home runs, hits, RBI, batting average as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value. The accounting firm of Mountjoy Chilton Medley LLP verifies the tabulation of balloting.

Other AL Winners:

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox.

Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox.

Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees.

Cedric Mullins, OF, Orioles.

Sal Perez, C, Royals.

Shohei Ohtani, DH, Angels.

NL Winners:

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves.

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Braves.

Fernando Tatis, SS, Padres.

Austin Riley, 3B, Braves.

Juan Soto, OF, Nationals.

Bryce Harper, OF, Phillies.

Nick Castellanos, OF, Reds.

Buster Posey, C, Giants.

Max Fried, P, Braves.

Fried hit .273/.322/.327.....but I guess some pitcher has to win it.

And if you are wondering, Mexico still has alcohol, but we have been doing our best to drink them dry. And yes, I’m coming home with some tequila. One very nice bottle of 18-year-old stuff, aged in cognac barrels. It was very smooth, it won’t be used to make margaritas.

Today wasn’t as hot as the past few, and it rained, hard for a bit, but it is still much better than home.