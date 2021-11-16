Blue Jays Sign Jose Berrios to a 7-Year Contract Extension

One thing I like about running a baseball blog is that there is never news before 8:00 Mountain Time. I never have to get out of bed in rush to write about some news. I can get up slowly, get the morning things done and then look at the site.

Anyway, the Blue Jays have signed Jose Berrios to a seven-year contract extension. Berrios came to us at the trade deadline for Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson. It seemed like a high price for a guy who would be a free agent after the 2022 season. Well, now he won’t be a free agent.

Apparently, Jose will get $131 million for the seven seasons after 2022. It seems like a reasonable amount of money.

Berrios had a 5-5 record and 3.58 ERa in 12 starts for the Blue Jays after the trade. Career he is 60-47, with a 4.04 ERA. Next year will be his age 28 season.