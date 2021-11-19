Blue Jays Roster Moves

The Blue Jays made some roster moves before the deadline for Rule 5 protection.

They picked up RHP Shaun Anderson off waivers from the Padres. Anderson has had three seasons in the majors but has played for four teams, Giants, Twins, Orioles and Padres. He has a 5.75 ERA in 62 games, 16 starts. In 134.2 innings he has 62 walks and 107 strikeouts. Shaun throws a mid-90s fastball.

And they have added four to the 40-man roster:

Zach Logue, LHP

Hagen Danner, RHP

Bowden Francis, RHP (who came in the Rowdy Tellez trade)

Leo Jimenez, INF

Eric Pardindo is left unprotected but he was injured this season so he’s likely safe.