2022 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

The BBWAA has released this year's Hall of Fame Ballot.

It is going to be an interesting vote. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Roger Clemens are all on the ballot for the last time. And Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are on the ballot for the first time. So it will be interesting to see if any of them make the 75% of the vote needed to get into the Hall.

No one made it last year. Curt Schilling came closest at 71.1%, but then he's said he doesn't want to be on the ballot this year. So I don't know if he has convinced any voter to change from a no to a yes.

Players new to the ballot are:

Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Rollins and Mark Teixeira.

Returning, in the order of their voting percentage last year:

Curt Schilling (10th) 71.1%

Barry Bonds (10th) 61.8%

Roger Clemens (10th) 61.6%

Scott Rolen (5th) 52.9%

Omar Vizquel (5th) 49.1%

Billy Wagner (7th) 46.4%

Todd Helton (4th) 44.9%

Gary Sheffield (8th) 40.6%

Andruw Jones (5th) 33.9%

Jeff Kent (9th) 32.4%

Manny Ramirez (6th) 28.2%

Sammy Sosa (10th) 17.0%

Andy Pettitte (4th) 13.7%

Mark Buehrle (2nd) 11.0%

Torii Hunter (2nd) 9.5%

Bobby Abreu (3rd) 8.7%

Tim Hudson (2nd) 5.2%

We will have polls, likely starting in December, to see if we would vote for each.

Former Jays are Clemens, Kent Rolen, Vizquel, and Buehrle. I'd like to see Rolen get in. Buehrle, I think, is a good candidate too. I think his numbers will grow as the years' pass. Clemens.....he deserves to be in on the numbers, but I (how to put this) am not a fan of his.

Justin Morneau is a Canadian, apparently the 11th Canadian to be on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Beyond that, I think Bonds should be in the Hall. He's in the argument for the greatest player in the history of the game.