Steven Matz Signs With Cardinals

I was hoping we would get him back, but it isn’t to be.
Steve Matz signed with the Cardinals. He’s getting four years and $44 million. Ben Clemens, at FanGraphs, figured he would sign for three years and $42 million ($14 million a year), so he wasn’t that far off.
I did enjoy watching him pitch this year. He had a bit of a slump in the middle there, but he finished strong, with a 2.69 ERA in his last 11 starts.
Bye Steven, I hope all goes well for you in St. Louis.
Left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a four-year, $44 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Matz is coming off a career-best season and has a chance to get to $48 million and will receive a signing bonus.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2021
