Steven Matz Signs With Cardinals

I was hoping we would get him back, but it isn’t to be.

Steve Matz signed with the Cardinals. He’s getting four years and $44 million. Ben Clemens, at FanGraphs, figured he would sign for three years and $42 million ($14 million a year), so he wasn’t that far off.

I did enjoy watching him pitch this year. He had a bit of a slump in the middle there, but he finished strong, with a 2.69 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Bye Steven, I hope all goes well for you in St. Louis.