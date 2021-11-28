Semien signs with Rangers

Not the news we wanted to hear.
Marcus Semien has signed a seven-year deal with the Rangers. Apparently, he will get $175 million from Texas.
More years than I’d want to give a middle infielder, but he might be worth it.
You disappoint me, Marcus.
And the Twins have signed Byron Buxton to a seven-year contract, worth $100 million +.
There are bonuses for MVP votes. He gets money if he is in the top ten in MVP voting:
- 1st gets him $8M
- 2nd $7M
- 3rd $6M
- 4th $5M
- 5th $4M
- 6th-10th $3M
And he can make up to $2.5M/year extra in PA bonuses.
Buxton will be 28 next season. He’s played more than 100 games just once in his career. But he is a heck of a player, great on defense, has speed and some power.
