Blue Jays sign Kevin Gausman

While the Jays may be Semien-less going forward, they have added another starting pitcher to their rotation:

BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

Blue Jays never lost interest in Gausman, even after he turned down a three-year deal in $40M range last offseason to accept one-year, $18.9 qualifying offer from Giants. Total free-agent take with two deals: Six years, $128.9M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2021

Kevin Gausman, 30, is one of the best free agent pitchers available this offseason, so this is a huge signing for the Jays. Their rotation for 2022 will now at the very least be, to say nothing of Nate Pearson:

Berríos

Ryu

Manoah

Gausman

Stripling

This seems good:

In the last 24 months, the Blue Jays have given out contracts of $80M, $110M, $131M and $150M. — bk (@_bkuh_) November 29, 2021

Gausman, formerly of division rival the Orioles, had a career year with the Giants in 2021. He put up 5.2 bWAR, was an All Star, finished 6th in Cy Young voting and 21st in MVP votes. He had a sparkling 2.81 ERA over 192.0 innings, and made 33 starts. He struck out over 10 batters per nine innings, and kept the ball in the (to be fair, giant) park - giving up only 1 home run per nine innings. Some regression is likely as Gausman moves into a more hitter friendly park in the Rogers Center, but there’s plenty of reasons to happy with this addition.

Gausman mainly uses a fastball and a splitter, and will occasionally throw in a slider or a changeup.

It also sounds like Gausman is a generally great human being, something the front office has been placing a lot of importance on:

Put some respect on this mans name! There are some people you play with in your career that are just genuinely amazing human beings. Gaus is one of those guys. The good guys do win and Toronto just got a baller. https://t.co/sl4Lwpu8T2 — Alex Wood (@Awood45) November 29, 2021

This (likely) takes the Jays out of the running to re-sign Ray. But, this is a very exciting addition. What a way to start a week.

Now to start brainstorming nicknames for our newest Jay.