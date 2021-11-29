Monday Bantering: Minor League Free Agent Signings

The signings are coming by the handful lately, everyone want to set in place before the CBA negotiations. Generally the owners like telling us they are broke before they start on a CBA negotiation. This time not so much. I find it hard to believe that the players and the owners would like to shut things down when, clearly, there is a lot of money in the game right now.

Max Scherzer signed with the Mets, three year and $140 million. Our poll asked if we would be happy with signing Max for $70 million over two years, so he cleared that bar easily.

I guess Mets’ owner Steve Cohen wasn’t going to miss out on another.

The Mets are also looking for a manager. I’d imagine after this signing and the Marte signing, plus the others they picked up, there will be more interest in the job.

The Blue Jays have announced signing several players to minor league free agent contracts:

Kellin Deglan, Catcher

José De León, RHP

Matt Gage, LHP

Casey Lawrence, RHP

Nathan Lukes, OF

David Phelps, RHP

Mallex Smith, OF

They all will be invited to the major league spring training camp. I’d think that David Phelps has a good chance at making the team if he is recovered from his ‘lat’ injury.

Mallex Smith might have a shot at a fourth or fifth outfielder spot.

Buffalo’s Sahlen Field has won the Professional Baseball Field of the Year award.

Led by head groundskeeper Kelly Rensel, the Bisons played all 23 of their home games as scheduled. Only a pair of the Blue Jays games were postponed due to weather as Sahlen Field shined for the baseball world to see during an unprecedented season. Also serving as the Blue Jays temporary home in 2020, Sahlen Field hosted 49 Major League Baseball games over the past two years, tying the ballpark with Estadio Hiram Bithorn in San Juan, Puerto Rico for hosting the most regular season MLB games for a non-home ballpark.

goes to #Bisons Head Groundskeeper Kelly Rensel & his entire crew!



Sahlen Field named @FieldExperts "2021 Professional Baseball Field of the Year!" https://t.co/HLtQ4D4yHJ pic.twitter.com/m2OKTyJRnV — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) November 29, 2021

I was out for supper last night when the Gausman signing came out, so it was a nice surprise when Kate txted me about it.

I’d be ok with one more starting pitcher added, but I’d also like them to put Pearson into the rotation and give him at least 10 starts to prove himself. The one start-and-out thing doesn’t exactly allow a pitcher to relax when he gets his chance. But I know that’s not how they do things anymore.

Beyond that, an infielder might be a nice pickup. I’m thinking they might wait until after a shutdown for that.