Robbie Ray signs with the Mariners

Robbie Ray is signing with the Mariners, for five years at $115 million. There is an opt-out after the third season.

Ray had a terrific season for us. I can only wish him the best.

That one-year, $8 million contract he took with the Blue Jays paid off big. Now he’s getting $23 million for each of the next five seasons. Unless, of course, the first three years go very well and then he could get even more.

FanGraphs figured he would get 4 years at $28 million a year, so he didn’t do quite as well as they thought.

Thanks for all the great baseball Robbie.