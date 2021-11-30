Tuesday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

It is nice to see the owners have given up on the idea that they are broke.

Javier Baez signed with the Tigers, six-years and $140 million. I never imagined he would get a contract like that. He has an opt-out after two years, which I can’t imagine he’ll use. Good defense, and a bat that can be very hot but can swing and miss a lot too.

Our old friend, Yan Gomes, has a two-year, $13 million deal with the Cubs.

Our Jays are talking to Chris Taylor, but if he’s going to get 7 years, I hope it isn’t from us. And there are rumours that they spoke to Kris Bryant. And Yusei Kikuchi.

Corey Seager getting 10 years and $325 million from the Rangers is pretty amazing too. They have spent a lot of money. I don’t know that it will be enough for them to catch up with the Astros, but then the playoff structure might change by next year, and getting in is the goal.

The big names left are Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman (I’d be surprised if he doesn’t sign back with the Braves), Marcus Stroman, Trevor Story, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. By the time I hit publish, some of them will be signed.

Mid-night tomorrow, the CBA expires, so there might be a lockout starting then or soon after, which will make it a long off-season for me.

This isn’t good:

Oh oh. The #MLB and union meeting is over after 30 minutes. Not a good sign — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 30, 2021

I’m going to be missing this afternoon. Use the comments to discuss anything that comes up.