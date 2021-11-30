Jays release Breyvic Valera

The Blue Jays announced that they have released Breyvic Valera and that Shaun Anderson has cleared waivers and is assigned to Buffalo.

All other unsigned players on the 40-man roster have been tendered contracts.

Matt noted that Breyvic was out of options and that there really wasn’t a role for him. He had a pretty good 2021 season, he hit .313/.406/.460 in 41 games for Buffalo and then .253/.313/.356 in 39 games for the Blue Jays and played decent defense mostly at third base.

Hazel Mae says that Valera is going to sign with a foreign professional team. I hope it all works out for him.

Rougned Odor is signing with the Orioles. I’d rather he sign in the NL, so we didn’t have to see him, but such is life.

Our old friend Matthew Boyd was non-tendered by the Tigers.