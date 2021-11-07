Marcus Semien Wins AL Gold Glove

Marcus Semien was announced as the winner of the AL Gold Glove at second base tonight. It is well deserved. Marcus led the AL second basemen in UZR/150 at 6.6. Whit Merrifield was second at 5.0.

And, since we got to see him play every day, we know the eye test matches his numbers. He was great fun to watch.

The last Blue Jays player to win a Glove Gold was Vernon Wells who won three in a row from 2004 to 2006.

Lourdes Gurriel and Jose Berrios weren’t winners, Andrew Benintendi (Royals) won in left and Dallas Keuchel (White Sox) won at pitcher.

Other AL winners were:

Yuli Gurriel (Astros) at first base.

Carlos Correa (Astros) at shortstop.

Matt Chapman (A’s) at third base.

Michael A. Taylor (Royals) at center field.

Joey Gallo (Rangers/Yankees) at right field.

Sean Murphy (A’s) at catcher.

In the NL winners were:

Paul Goldsmith (Cardinals) at first base.

Tommy Edman (Cardinals) at second base.

Brandon Crawford (Giants) at shortstop.

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) at third base.

Tyler O’Neill (Cardinals) at left field.

Harrison Bader (Cardinals) at center field.

Adam Duval (Marlins/Braves at right field.

Jacob Stallings (Pirates) at catcher.

Max Fried (Braves) at pitcher.

Seems like the Cardinals are well represented.