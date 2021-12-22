Off-Topic: Favourite Christmas Song

We did the ‘Worst Christmas Song’ side of this earlier. Of course, since then, I heard a new nominee, a cover of the Beatles “Birthday,” but changed to Jesus’s Birthday. Fairly faithful in the music, but words slightly changed. I can’t find it to embed it here, but you don’t need to hear it. “It’s Jesus’s Birthday. We’re going to have a Party”. It got inclusive at the end “And Happy Hanukkah too, yeah.”

There should be a law against such things.

Anyway, favourite Christmas song?

I prefer the old traditional ones. We went to see Tom Jackson do his Christmas show in Banff last week, and the ones I liked the best were the sing-a-long songs.

But maybe my favourite is ‘The Christmas Song,’ written by Mel Torme and Bob Wells. A writer I like posted a great story about the song here. It is well worth the minute it takes to read it.

Anyway, share your favourite Christmas song.