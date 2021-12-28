Hall of Fame Polls: Jimmy Rollins

I was going to skip Jimmy Rollins, but he had a pretty good career. Factor in that he was a shortstop with a good glove and I think he deserves some consideration. If Omar Vizquel can get 45.6% of the vote, Rollins should get some votes too. It is his first time on the ballot.

Rollins played 17 seasons, 15 of them with the Phillies. He hit .264/.324/.418 with 231 home runs and 470 stolen bases. Adding up to a 47.6 bWAR.

He was NL MVP in 2007 and got MVP votes four other times. Made three All-Star teams. And won four Gold Gloves. He also had one Silver Slugger award. And he owns a World Series ring.

He led the NL in At Bats times. Triples four times and stolen bases once.

Rollins is sixth in MLB history in games played at short.

Among MLB shortstops, he’s 14th in hits. But still, you would have to give him a fair bit of credit for his defense to vote him into the Hall.

I hope he gets the 5% of the vote so he can stay in consideration for a bit. I think he’s a little short of being a Hall of Famer, but I think he deserves time for the Writers to think about him.

He was a good player on some good teams. He’s someone who might get a fair bit of support from the veteran committee (or whatever they call that committee these days).

You can see Rollins’ stats here.