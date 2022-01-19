Three Blue Jays on Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects List

Baseball America has released its top 100 prospects list. There are three Blue Jays on the list.

The Jays on the list:

#7: Gabriel Moreno

They say he’s shown “premium hitting ability, growing power and plus defense”. And that he’ll give the Jays ‘another young homegrown All-Star”. Last year he was 12th.

#62: Nate Pearson

“Pearson’s repeated injuries and inconsistent control make him a potential reliever rather than a starter, but he has excellent stuff.” Last year he was #55.

#75: Orelvis Martinez

“He is unlikely to stay at shortstop, but his bat will play just fine at third base.” Last year he was #58.

We had seven on it last year. Alex Manoah (13th) and Alejandro Kirk (85th) graduated. Austin Martin (21st) was traded, he dropped to #47. And Jordan Groshans fell off the list.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman gets the number 1 spot.