Question Time: Baseball Trip?

I am trying to be hopeful that, maybe, just maybe, I’ll be able to take a baseball trip this year. I’m hedging my bets, because every time I start getting hopeful, a new wave hits.

I thought I’d ask what baseball trips you would consider, if, you know travel was safe this summer.

Two years ago I was planning a trip to Kanas City. I really would like to see the Negro League Hall of Fame. And there is an American Jazz museum there too. I’m not a huge jazz fan but the history interested me more than the music.

The Jays are in KC in early June. I’m thinking I want to leave it until later in the season to go to games, but maybe if things are looking good by then.

One of my favourite cities and, of course, favourite places to watch the Jays is Seattle. It is a lot of fun to be at the game with 20,000 of our closest Jays fans. Seatle is a great city for food and music too. And it is an easy city to walk around.

I’ve never been to Cleveland, so seeing games there is on my list. The Jays are there in mid-August. That might be fun. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is there.

And, if I went to Cleveland, the Jays are in Baltimore right after the series in Cleveland. Id been to games there, but I really did enjoy the city. Lots of great seafood. And a terrific aquarium.

The Jays play games in St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Pittsburg this year. I have never been to any of those cities. Pittsburg’s ballpark looks very pretty on TV. But the Jays are there in September and we do have a holiday planned for later in the month.

Anyway, take a look at the Jays' schedule (presuming the MLB and players can agree on a new CBA) and see what baseball trip you might want to take.