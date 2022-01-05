Hall of Fame Poll: Mark Teixeira

It is Mark Teixeira’s first time on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Teixeira played 14 seasons in the MLB. He hit .268/.360/.509 with 409 home runs. Good for a 50.6 bWAR.

He got MVP votes seven times, finishing as high as second, made three All-Star teams, won four Silver Slugger aways, five Gold Gloves and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2003. He owns one World Series ring.

And Mark led the league in home runs once, RBI once, and total bases twice. He drove in over 100 RBI eight times.

He was a pretty consistent hitter, putting up an OPS+ over 100 in all but two of his seasons, 2013 (when he only played in 15 games) and 2016 (his last season in the majors. A switch-hitter, he’s fifth all-time among them in career home runs. Mark played for the Rangers, Braves, Angels, and Yankees.

If he had played a few more years, he would have had a better case for the Hall. But, unfortunately, he had a series of late-career injuries, including a ‘torn tendon sheath’ suffered when training for the World Baseball Classic, which cost him most of the 2013 season and slowed him in 2014.

He would most likely have played a couple of more years without the injuries. Between that and not losing the season to injury and a better 2014, he probably would have the bulk numbers to get him serious consideration.

But then there have been a couple of hundred guys like that over the years.

Mark appeared on an episode of Entourage.

Presumably, this isn’t the Mark Texeira who used to draw comic books for Marvel and DC.