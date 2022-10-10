Happy Thanksgiving.

We have our turkey dinner tonight. Two of our boys will be here with us. My oldest is busy finishing up the process of buying a new house and couldn’t come down from Edmonton. Our youngest son’s girlfriend is coming too, and it is her birthday, so we get to celebrate more.

Our tradition is to go around the table saying what we are thankful for. After a bad couple of years, with the pandemic and personally with my parents passing, it feels like we can be thankful again.

I’m thankful, of course, for family. Boys that make me laugh and proud constantly. And my wife, who puts up with me thinking and talking about baseball far far too much. I’m luckier than I deserve.

I’m thankful for the incredible holiday we just had after being unable to travel for so long. I’m thankful that we can travel.

I’m thankful for friends. After we lived through all that time when we weren’t allowed to hang out with people, I’m enjoying being around people again. I’ve had lunch/supper/drinks with friends more in the past year than I did in the 20 years before that.

I’m thankful that fitness has become part of my life again. We joined a club, and I play tennis and squash and get into the gym a few times a week.

And I’m thankful for this little sandbox. Even during times like this. Maybe more at times like this. Sharing, I’m not sure what the right word is, pain with a group. I’m thankful for the friends I’ve made from this. Friends I’ve met and friends that I only know through the screen. I enjoy chatting, arguing and laughing with you all.

I’m thankful for the Blue Jays. Even though the season didn’t end the way we would have liked, it was a great ride. They gave us endless subjects to discuss. It wasn’t a dull season.

Share what makes you thankful.