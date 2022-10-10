MLB Trade Rumors Blue Jays Arbitration Projections

MLB Trade Rumors has their Arbitration Projections for this coming off-season.
The Jays have about $123 on the books for next year, plus whatever these guys get in arbitration.
If they signed everyone on that list, at those values, that would be another $62 million, which would bring them up to about $185 million. I’m not sure how much higher Rogers will let the payroll get.
Of course, some of those guys won’t get tendered. I can’t imagine them keeping Zimmer. Thronton might be let go. Tapia? Who knows?
I’m hoping they will be offering long-term contracts to Vlad and Bo and Teoscar. They could trade some money on the back end to reduce numbers for next year.
And there will be some trades coming too.
If you were wondering, it is Bo’s first shot at arbitration, Vlad’s second, which explains the difference in their projections.
Let’s have some polls:
Poll
Will Teoscar get more or less than $14.1 million.
-
34%
More
-
18%
Less
-
22%
Longterm
-
25%
Traded
Poll
Will Raimel Tapia get more or less than $5.2 million?
-
8%
More
-
42%
Less
-
48%
Non-tendered
Poll
Will Adam Cimber get more or less than $3.2 million next year?
-
39%
More
-
32%
Less
-
11%
Long term
-
15%
Non-tendered
Poll
Will Bradley Zimmer get more or less than $1.3 million?
-
1%
More
-
10%
Less
-
87%
Non-tendered
Poll
Will Trevor Richards get more or less than $1.5 million?
-
31%
More
-
17%
Less
-
50%
Non-tendered
Poll
Will Danny Jansen get more or less than $3.7 million?
-
62%
More
-
4%
Less
-
24%
Traded
-
8%
Long term
Poll
Will Vladimir Guerrero get more or less than $14.8 million?
-
45%
More
-
11%
Less
-
43%
Long term
Poll
Will Tim Mayza get more or less than $1.9 million?
-
54%
More
-
25%
Less
-
19%
Non-tendered
Poll
Will Cavan Biggio get more or less than$2.6 million?
-
12%
More
-
21%
Less
-
50%
Traded
-
11%
Non-Tendered
-
4%
Long term
Poll
Will Trent Thornton make more or less than $1.1 million?
-
6%
More
-
9%
Less
-
83%
Non-tendered
Poll
Will Bo Bichette get more or less than $6.1 million?
-
60%
More
-
7%
Less
-
31%
Long Term
Poll
Will Jordan Romano get more or less than $4.4 million?
-
88%
More
-
11%
Less
Poll
Will Santiago Espinal get more or less than $2.1 million?
-
83%
More
-
16%
Less
Loading comments...