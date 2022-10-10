MLB Trade Rumors Blue Jays Arbitration Projections

MLB Trade Rumors has their Arbitration Projections for this coming off-season.

The Jays have about $123 on the books for next year, plus whatever these guys get in arbitration.

If they signed everyone on that list, at those values, that would be another $62 million, which would bring them up to about $185 million. I’m not sure how much higher Rogers will let the payroll get.

Of course, some of those guys won’t get tendered. I can’t imagine them keeping Zimmer. Thronton might be let go. Tapia? Who knows?

I’m hoping they will be offering long-term contracts to Vlad and Bo and Teoscar. They could trade some money on the back end to reduce numbers for next year.

And there will be some trades coming too.

If you were wondering, it is Bo’s first shot at arbitration, Vlad’s second, which explains the difference in their projections.

Let’s have some polls:

Poll Will Teoscar get more or less than $14.1 million. More

Less

Longterm

Traded vote view results 34% More (137 votes)

18% Less (75 votes)

22% Longterm (88 votes)

25% Traded (100 votes) 400 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Raimel Tapia get more or less than $5.2 million? More

Less

Non-tendered vote view results 8% More (35 votes)

42% Less (170 votes)

48% Non-tendered (196 votes) 401 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Adam Cimber get more or less than $3.2 million next year? More

Less

Long term

Non-tendered vote view results 39% More (150 votes)

32% Less (122 votes)

11% Long term (45 votes)

15% Non-tendered (60 votes) 377 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bradley Zimmer get more or less than $1.3 million? More

Less

Non-tendered vote view results 1% More (6 votes)

10% Less (41 votes)

87% Non-tendered (336 votes) 383 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Trevor Richards get more or less than $1.5 million? More

Less

Non-tendered vote view results 31% More (114 votes)

17% Less (65 votes)

50% Non-tendered (184 votes) 363 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Danny Jansen get more or less than $3.7 million? More

Less

Traded

Long term vote view results 62% More (236 votes)

4% Less (18 votes)

24% Traded (91 votes)

8% Long term (31 votes) 376 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Vladimir Guerrero get more or less than $14.8 million? More

Less

Long term vote view results 45% More (178 votes)

11% Less (45 votes)

43% Long term (171 votes) 394 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Tim Mayza get more or less than $1.9 million? More

Less

Non-tendered vote view results 54% More (194 votes)

25% Less (89 votes)

19% Non-tendered (70 votes) 353 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Cavan Biggio get more or less than$2.6 million? More

Less

Traded

Non-Tendered

Long term vote view results 12% More (44 votes)

21% Less (79 votes)

50% Traded (181 votes)

11% Non-Tendered (41 votes)

4% Long term (16 votes) 361 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Trent Thornton make more or less than $1.1 million? More

Less

Non-tendered vote view results 6% More (23 votes)

9% Less (34 votes)

83% Non-tendered (286 votes) 343 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bo Bichette get more or less than $6.1 million? More

Less

Long Term vote view results 60% More (224 votes)

7% Less (27 votes)

31% Long Term (117 votes) 368 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Jordan Romano get more or less than $4.4 million? More

Less vote view results 88% More (311 votes)

11% Less (40 votes) 351 votes total Vote Now