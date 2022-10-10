Prediction Thread for ALDS and NLDS

I’ll figure the winner of the Wild Card Predictions tomorrow, but thought I should get up the thread for the LSD series since the first game is tomorrow at 1:00.

Give us who you think will win, the number of games and the total runs to be used as a tiebreaker.

The four series are:

Phillies/Braves. Game One is at 1:00 Eastern. I can’t watch the chop, so I’ll likely only watch the games in Philadelphia.

Mariners/Astros. Game One is at 3:30 Eastern.

Guardians/Yankees. Game One is at 7:30 Eastern.

Padres/Dodgers. Game One is at 9:30 Eastern.

I’ll take:

Braves in 4. 36 total runs.

Astros in 5. 47 total runs.

Guardians in 4. 33 total runs.

Dodgers in 4. 52 runs.

Poll In the Braves/Phillies Series I’m cheering for the Braves

Phillies vote view results 45% Braves (16 votes)

54% Phillies (19 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Poll In the Mariners/Astros series I’m cheering for the Mariners

Astros vote view results 80% Mariners (38 votes)

19% Astros (9 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll In the Yankees/Guardians series I’m cheering for the Yankees

Guardians vote view results 8% Yankees (3 votes)

91% Guardians (34 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now