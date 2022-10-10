Prediction Thread for ALDS and NLDS

I’ll figure the winner of the Wild Card Predictions tomorrow, but thought I should get up the thread for the LSD series since the first game is tomorrow at 1:00.
Give us who you think will win, the number of games and the total runs to be used as a tiebreaker.
The four series are:
Phillies/Braves. Game One is at 1:00 Eastern. I can’t watch the chop, so I’ll likely only watch the games in Philadelphia.
Mariners/Astros. Game One is at 3:30 Eastern.
Guardians/Yankees. Game One is at 7:30 Eastern.
Padres/Dodgers. Game One is at 9:30 Eastern.
I’ll take:
Braves in 4. 36 total runs.
Astros in 5. 47 total runs.
Guardians in 4. 33 total runs.
Dodgers in 4. 52 runs.
Poll
In the Braves/Phillies Series I’m cheering for the
-
45%
Braves
-
54%
Phillies
Poll
In the Mariners/Astros series I’m cheering for the
-
80%
Mariners
-
19%
Astros
Poll
In the Yankees/Guardians series I’m cheering for the
-
8%
Yankees
-
91%
Guardians
Poll
In the Padres/Dodgers series I’m cheering for the
-
86%
Padres
-
13%
Dodgers
Loading comments...