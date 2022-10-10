 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prediction Thread for ALDS and NLDS

By Tom Dakers
New York Yankees vs Minnesota Tiwns, 2019 American League Division Series Set Number: X162958 TK1

I’ll figure the winner of the Wild Card Predictions tomorrow, but thought I should get up the thread for the LSD series since the first game is tomorrow at 1:00.

Give us who you think will win, the number of games and the total runs to be used as a tiebreaker.

The four series are:

Phillies/Braves. Game One is at 1:00 Eastern. I can’t watch the chop, so I’ll likely only watch the games in Philadelphia.

Mariners/Astros. Game One is at 3:30 Eastern.

Guardians/Yankees. Game One is at 7:30 Eastern.

Padres/Dodgers. Game One is at 9:30 Eastern.

I’ll take:

Braves in 4. 36 total runs.

Astros in 5. 47 total runs.

Guardians in 4. 33 total runs.

Dodgers in 4. 52 runs.

Poll

In the Braves/Phillies Series I’m cheering for the

view results
  • 45%
    Braves
    (16 votes)
  • 54%
    Phillies
    (19 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

In the Mariners/Astros series I’m cheering for the

view results
  • 80%
    Mariners
    (38 votes)
  • 19%
    Astros
    (9 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

In the Yankees/Guardians series I’m cheering for the

view results
  • 8%
    Yankees
    (3 votes)
  • 91%
    Guardians
    (34 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

In the Padres/Dodgers series I’m cheering for the

view results
  • 86%
    Padres
    (32 votes)
  • 13%
    Dodgers
    (5 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

