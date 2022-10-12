OpenThread: Wednesday NLDS Games

In case you are watching, and want to chat, here is a thread for tonight’s two games.

Phillies at Braves, which should be able to start after being delayed by rain earlier. Phillies won game one.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BRAVES Kyle Schwarber - LF Ronald Acuna - RF Rhys Hoskins - 1B Dansby Swanson - SS J.T. Realmuto - C Matt Olson - 1B Bryce Harper - DH Austin Riley - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF Travis d'Arnaud - C Alec Bohm - 3B Michael Harris - CF Brandon Marsh - CF Orlando Arcia - 2B Jean Segura - 2B Marcell Ozuna - DH Bryson Stott - SS Eddie Rosario - LF Zack Wheeler - RHP Kyle Wright - RHP

And Padres at Dodgers. 8:30 Eastern start. Dodgers took game one.