OpenThread: Wednesday NLDS Games

In case you are watching, and want to chat, here is a thread for tonight’s two games.
Phillies at Braves, which should be able to start after being delayed by rain earlier. Phillies won game one.
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|BRAVES
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Travis d'Arnaud - C
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Michael Harris - CF
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Orlando Arcia - 2B
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Eddie Rosario - LF
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Kyle Wright - RHP
And Padres at Dodgers. 8:30 Eastern start. Dodgers took game one.
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|DODGERS
|Ha-Seong Kim - SS
|Mookie Betts - RF
|Juan Soto - RF
|Trea Turner - SS
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Freddie Freeman - 1B
|Brandon Drury - DH
|Will Smith - C
|Jake Cronenworth - 2B
|Max Muncy - 3B
|Wil Myers - 1B
|Justin Turner - DH
|Jurickson Profar - LF
|Gavin Lux - 2B
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Trayce Thompson - LF
|Austin Nola - C
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|Yu Darvish - RHP
|Clayton Kershaw - LHP
