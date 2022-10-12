 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread: Wednesday NLDS Games

By Tom Dakers
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

In case you are watching, and want to chat, here is a thread for tonight’s two games.

Phillies at Braves, which should be able to start after being delayed by rain earlier. Phillies won game one.

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES BRAVES
Kyle Schwarber - LF Ronald Acuna - RF
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Dansby Swanson - SS
J.T. Realmuto - C Matt Olson - 1B
Bryce Harper - DH Austin Riley - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Travis d'Arnaud - C
Alec Bohm - 3B Michael Harris - CF
Brandon Marsh - CF Orlando Arcia - 2B
Jean Segura - 2B Marcell Ozuna - DH
Bryson Stott - SS Eddie Rosario - LF
Zack Wheeler - RHP Kyle Wright - RHP

And Padres at Dodgers. 8:30 Eastern start. Dodgers took game one.

Today's Lineups

PADRES DODGERS
Ha-Seong Kim - SS Mookie Betts - RF
Juan Soto - RF Trea Turner - SS
Manny Machado - 3B Freddie Freeman - 1B
Brandon Drury - DH Will Smith - C
Jake Cronenworth - 2B Max Muncy - 3B
Wil Myers - 1B Justin Turner - DH
Jurickson Profar - LF Gavin Lux - 2B
Trent Grisham - CF Trayce Thompson - LF
Austin Nola - C Cody Bellinger - CF
Yu Darvish - RHP Clayton Kershaw - LHP

