OpenThread for Saturday’s Playoff Games

By Tom Dakers
There are four playoff games today:

Braves at Phillies. It is a 2:00 Eastern start. Phillies are up 2-1.

Today's Lineups

BRAVES PHILLIES
Ronald Acuna - RF Kyle Schwarber - LF
Dansby Swanson - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Matt Olson - 1B J.T. Realmuto - C
Travis d'Arnaud - C Bryce Harper - DH
Austin Riley - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF
Michael Harris - CF Alec Bohm - 3B
William Contreras - DH Bryson Stott - SS
Orlando Arcia - 2B Jean Segura - 2B
Eddie Rosario - LF Brandon Marsh - CF
Charlie Morton - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Astros at Mariners. It is a 4:00 Eastern start. Astros are up 2-0.

Today's Lineups

ASTROS MARINERS
Jose Altuve - 2B Julio Rodriguez - CF
Jeremy Pena - SS Ty France - 1B
Yordan Alvarez - LF Eugenio Suarez - 3B
Alex Bregman - 3B Cal Raleigh - C
Kyle Tucker - RF Mitch Haniger - RF
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Carlos Santana - DH
Trey Mancini - DH Adam Frazier - 2B
Chas McCormick - CF Jarred Kelenic - LF
Martin Maldonado - C J.P. Crawford - SS
Lance McCullers - RHP George Kirby - RHP

Yankees at Guardians. It is a 7:00 start. The series is tied at 1.

Dodgers at Padres. It is a 9:30 start. The Padres are up 2-1.

