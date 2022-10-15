OpenThread for Saturday’s Playoff Games

There are four playoff games today:
Braves at Phillies. It is a 2:00 Eastern start. Phillies are up 2-1.
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|PHILLIES
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Travis d'Arnaud - C
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Michael Harris - CF
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|William Contreras - DH
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Orlando Arcia - 2B
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Eddie Rosario - LF
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Charlie Morton - RHP
|Noah Syndergaard - RHP
Astros at Mariners. It is a 4:00 Eastern start. Astros are up 2-0.
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|MARINERS
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Ty France - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Mitch Haniger - RF
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Carlos Santana - DH
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Jarred Kelenic - LF
|Martin Maldonado - C
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Lance McCullers - RHP
|George Kirby - RHP
Yankees at Guardians. It is a 7:00 start. The series is tied at 1.
Dodgers at Padres. It is a 9:30 start. The Padres are up 2-1.
