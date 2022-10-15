OpenThread for Saturday’s Playoff Games

There are four playoff games today:

Braves at Phillies. It is a 2:00 Eastern start. Phillies are up 2-1.

Today's Lineups BRAVES PHILLIES Ronald Acuna - RF Kyle Schwarber - LF Dansby Swanson - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B Matt Olson - 1B J.T. Realmuto - C Travis d'Arnaud - C Bryce Harper - DH Austin Riley - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF Michael Harris - CF Alec Bohm - 3B William Contreras - DH Bryson Stott - SS Orlando Arcia - 2B Jean Segura - 2B Eddie Rosario - LF Brandon Marsh - CF Charlie Morton - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Astros at Mariners. It is a 4:00 Eastern start. Astros are up 2-0.

Today's Lineups ASTROS MARINERS Jose Altuve - 2B Julio Rodriguez - CF Jeremy Pena - SS Ty France - 1B Yordan Alvarez - LF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Alex Bregman - 3B Cal Raleigh - C Kyle Tucker - RF Mitch Haniger - RF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Carlos Santana - DH Trey Mancini - DH Adam Frazier - 2B Chas McCormick - CF Jarred Kelenic - LF Martin Maldonado - C J.P. Crawford - SS Lance McCullers - RHP George Kirby - RHP

Yankees at Guardians. It is a 7:00 start. The series is tied at 1.

Dodgers at Padres. It is a 9:30 start. The Padres are up 2-1.