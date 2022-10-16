 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OpenThread: Sunday Playoff Yankees/Guardians

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Cleveland Indians vs Texas Rangers Set Number: X159637 TK1

Here is a thread to chat about tonight’s game.

Yankees have to win or go home. I’m good with them going home.

Today's Lineups

YANKEES GUARDIANS
Gleyber Torres - 2B Steven Kwan - LF
Aaron Judge - RF Amed Rosario - SS
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B
Giancarlo Stanton - DH Josh Naylor - DH
Josh Donaldson - 3B Oscar Gonzalez - RF
Oswaldo Cabrera - SS Andres Gimenez - 2B
Harrison Bader - CF Gabriel Arias - 1B
Jose Trevino - C Austin Hedges - C
Aaron Hicks - LF Myles Straw - CF
Gerrit Cole - RHP Cal Quantrill - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...