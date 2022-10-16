OpenThread: Sunday Playoff Yankees/Guardians

Here is a thread to chat about tonight’s game.
Yankees have to win or go home. I’m good with them going home.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|GUARDIANS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Josh Naylor - DH
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Gabriel Arias - 1B
|Jose Trevino - C
|Austin Hedges - C
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Gerrit Cole - RHP
|Cal Quantrill - RHP
Loading comments...