Open Thread Guardians/Yankees Game 5

After last night’s rainout, the Yankees and Guardians have an afternoon game to decide the series.
The rainout worked out well for the Yankees’ overused bullpen, but that’s life. Even the Evil Empire can’t control the weather. Hopefully, the Guardians can score early and often.
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|YANKEES
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Josh Naylor - DH
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Gabriel Arias - 1B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Austin Hedges - C
|Jose Trevino - C
|Myles Straw - CF
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Aaron Civale - RHP
|Nestor Cortes - LHP
