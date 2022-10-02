 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #159: Red Sox @ Blue Jays

Final Home Game of the Season

By Erik T
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Blue Jays wrap up the regular home schedule today, playing their final home game against the checked out Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:37 ET, as the Jays go for the SWEEEEEEEEP!!!!

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Enrique Hernandez - CF George Springer - DH
Triston Casas - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Tommy Pham - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
J.D. Martinez - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Christian Arroyo - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Abraham Almonte - RF Danny Jansen - C
Yu Chang - SS Raimel Tapia - LF
Bobby Dalbec - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Connor Wong - C Jackie Bradley - CF
Michael Wacha - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

After winning 9-0 and 10-0, will the score be 11-0 today?

view results
  • 18%
    Yes!
    (6 votes)
  • 21%
    No, more!!!!
    (7 votes)
  • 60%
    It’ll actually be a close game
    (20 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Red Sox score a run today?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (24 votes)
  • 14%
    No
    (4 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which trio gets the most hits?

view results
  • 20%
    Top third (Springer, Bo, Vlad)
    (6 votes)
  • 60%
    Middle third (Teo, Chappy, Jano)
    (18 votes)
  • 20%
    Bottom third (Tapia, Merrifield, JBJ)
    (6 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)

