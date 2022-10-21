Blue Jays, John Schneider agree to three year extension

Back when the Blue Jays were looking for a manager to replace John Gibbons, John Schneider’s name surfaced often.

It seemed like perhaps Schneider wasn’t quite ready, but a few seasons later, the role was his.

Now, the Jays have announced Schneider will be the team’s skipper for at least three more years:

OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to terms with John Schneider on a three-year contract as Manager with a team option for the 2026 season!



Congratulations, Skip pic.twitter.com/F4V35CDakL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 21, 2022

Happy to have Schneids back!! https://t.co/cG25l0Ribt — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) October 21, 2022

This is the right move for the #BlueJays right now. Usually, the obvious choice is obvious for a reason.



That Game 2 loss isn't going away, but Schneider's experience at his age (42) is rare and the players like playing for him. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 21, 2022

Under Schneider, the Jays are 46-28 (a .622 winning percentage).

He has a long tenure in the Blue Jays organization. After starting out as a catching instructor, he became the manager of the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays in 2008. He joined the Vancouver Canadians in 2010, and bounced back and forth between the Canadians and the GLC Jays for the next few seasons.

Schneider led the Lansing Lugnuts in 2016, and in 2017 ushered the Dunedin Blue Jays to their first Florida State League championship.

His success continued in 2018, leading the AA New Hampshire Fisher cats to their championship, earning the title of Eastern League Manager of the Year.

In 2019, Schneider was promoted to the big league team, and pitched to Vladimir Guerrero Jr at the home run derby.

This year was a big year for Schneider. He became the Blue Jays bench coach at the start of the 2022 season, then became the interim manager when Charlie Montoyo was fired on July 13th.

A long journey to become a big league Skipper. Congratulations, John! Many you lead the team to many, many more wins.