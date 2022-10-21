 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blue Jays, John Schneider agree to three year extension

By Kate Stanwick
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Back when the Blue Jays were looking for a manager to replace John Gibbons, John Schneider’s name surfaced often.

It seemed like perhaps Schneider wasn’t quite ready, but a few seasons later, the role was his.

Now, the Jays have announced Schneider will be the team’s skipper for at least three more years:

Under Schneider, the Jays are 46-28 (a .622 winning percentage).

He has a long tenure in the Blue Jays organization. After starting out as a catching instructor, he became the manager of the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays in 2008. He joined the Vancouver Canadians in 2010, and bounced back and forth between the Canadians and the GLC Jays for the next few seasons.

Schneider led the Lansing Lugnuts in 2016, and in 2017 ushered the Dunedin Blue Jays to their first Florida State League championship.

His success continued in 2018, leading the AA New Hampshire Fisher cats to their championship, earning the title of Eastern League Manager of the Year.

In 2019, Schneider was promoted to the big league team, and pitched to Vladimir Guerrero Jr at the home run derby.

This year was a big year for Schneider. He became the Blue Jays bench coach at the start of the 2022 season, then became the interim manager when Charlie Montoyo was fired on July 13th.

A long journey to become a big league Skipper. Congratulations, John! Many you lead the team to many, many more wins.

Poll

Are you happy about Schneider’s extension?

view results
  • 40%
    Yes, very!
    (79 votes)
  • 42%
    Yeah, sure.
    (83 votes)
  • 9%
    Eh.
    (18 votes)
  • 2%
    Not so much.
    (5 votes)
  • 2%
    Bring back Montoyo!
    (4 votes)
  • 2%
    Bring back Gibby!
    (5 votes)
194 votes total Vote Now

