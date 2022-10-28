OpenThread: World Series Game One

They are finally playing game one of the World Series. I don’t know why they had to wait so long before starting it.
I’m going to miss the start of the game but hope to get to see most of it. But if you are watching and want to chat, join in here.
Tonight’s lineups:
|PHILLIES
|ASTROS
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Aaron Nola - RHP
|Justin Verlander - RHP
