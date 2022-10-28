 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread: World Series Game One

By Tom Dakers
2022 World Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

They are finally playing game one of the World Series. I don’t know why they had to wait so long before starting it.

I’m going to miss the start of the game but hope to get to see most of it. But if you are watching and want to chat, join in here.

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES ASTROS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Jose Altuve - 2B
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS
J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - LF
Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Kyle Tucker - RF
Alec Bohm - 3B Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Bryson Stott - SS Trey Mancini - DH
Jean Segura - 2B Chas McCormick - CF
Brandon Marsh - CF Martin Maldonado - C
Aaron Nola - RHP Justin Verlander - RHP

