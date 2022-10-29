 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread: World Series Game Two

By Tom Dakers
2022 World Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Game one was a lot of fun (maybe less fun if you are an Astros’ fan). If you like home runs and comeback wins, it was a great night.

It will be fun if a team that wouldn’t have made the playoffs in any past year wins the World Series. I’ll admit I’m not a fan of letting more teams into the playoff. Watering down the quality of the teams in the playoffs seems a bad idea to me. But money talks. More teams in the playoffs, more money for MLB. And MLB will do anything for an extra dollar.

Today’s lineups:

PHILLIES ASTROS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Jose Altuve - 2B
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS
J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - DH
Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Kyle Tucker - RF
Alec Bohm - 3B Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Jean Segura - 2B Aledmys Diaz - LF
Matt Vierling - CF Chas McCormick - CF
Edmundo Sosa - SS Martin Maldonado - C
Zack Wheeler - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP

