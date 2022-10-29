OpenThread: World Series Game Two

Game one was a lot of fun (maybe less fun if you are an Astros’ fan). If you like home runs and comeback wins, it was a great night.
It will be fun if a team that wouldn’t have made the playoffs in any past year wins the World Series. I’ll admit I’m not a fan of letting more teams into the playoff. Watering down the quality of the teams in the playoffs seems a bad idea to me. But money talks. More teams in the playoffs, more money for MLB. And MLB will do anything for an extra dollar.
Today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|ASTROS
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Aledmys Diaz - LF
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Edmundo Sosa - SS
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Framber Valdez - LHP
Loading comments...