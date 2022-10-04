Tuesday Game Rained Out, Double Header Tomorrow

Tonight’s game has officially been postponed. Instead, they’ll play a double-header beginning at 12:35pm ET tomorrow.

I have to say, this is kind of stupid. There’s no playoff seeding on the line, there probably isn’t even draft position at stake (the Orioles could in theory pick ahead of the White Sox or Giants if they lose out and one or both of those teams wins out, but who really cares about a 10% chance of drafting 16th instead of 17th?). There’s no reason to make a playoff team play 18 innings that don’t matter in what are going to be ugly conditions in an empty stadium two days before a playoff series. TV contracts must be fulfilled, though, I suppose. Hopefully the back of the bullpen can soak up some innings and no one gets hurt.

See you all tomorrow for what promises to be some weird workday baseball.