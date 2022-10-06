 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prediction Time: Wild Card

By Tom Dakers
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

It is time for our predictions for the Wild Card Series.

Pick your winner in each of the three series and the number of games. And do the total number of runs to be used as a tie-breaker.

Throw in any other predictions you would like to make.

For me:

Guardians in 3 games over the Rays. It might be wishful thinking, but that’s how I’m going. 22 total runs.

Cardinals in 2 games over the Phillies. 10 runs.

Jays in 2 games. 18 runs over the Mariners.

Padres in 3 games over the Mets, 25 runs

