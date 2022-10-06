Prediction Time: Wild Card

It is time for our predictions for the Wild Card Series.

Pick your winner in each of the three series and the number of games. And do the total number of runs to be used as a tie-breaker.

Throw in any other predictions you would like to make.

For me:

Guardians in 3 games over the Rays. It might be wishful thinking, but that’s how I’m going. 22 total runs.

Cardinals in 2 games over the Phillies. 10 runs.

Jays in 2 games. 18 runs over the Mariners.

Padres in 3 games over the Mets, 25 runs

