Santiago Espinal returns to the fold as the Blue Jays release their Wild Card Series roster

The Blue Jays have released their 26-man roster for the Wild Card Series that begins later today. They will be carrying 13 pitchers, including four who are normally starters, and 13 position players.
Infielder Santiago Espinal returns to active duty after a stint on the disabled list, but outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is still out with his hamstring injury. Bradley Zimmer is not on the playoff roster but Gabriel Moreno will be carried as a third catcher (or perhaps super-utility player).
Right-Handed Pitchers
- José Berríos
- Kevin Gausman
- Alek Manoah
- Ross Stripling
- Anthony Bass
- Adam Cimber
- Yimi García
- David Phelps
- Zach Pop
- Trevor Richards
- Jordan Romano
Left-Handed Pitchers
- Tim Mayza
- Yusei Kikuchi
Catchers
- Danny Jansen
- Alejandro Kirk
- Gabriel Moreno
Infielders
- Bo Bichette
- Cavan Biggio
- Matt Chapman
- Santiago Espinal
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Whit Merrifield
Outfielders
- Jackie Bradley Jr.
- Teoscar Hernández
- George Springer
- Raimel Tapia
OFFICIAL: Presenting our Wild Card Series roster!
The Seattle Mariners will counter with this 26-man roster plus four-man taxi squad. The Mariners are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players.
wake up babe, mariners wild card roster just dropped
