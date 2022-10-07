Santiago Espinal returns to the fold as the Blue Jays release their Wild Card Series roster

The Blue Jays have released their 26-man roster for the Wild Card Series that begins later today. They will be carrying 13 pitchers, including four who are normally starters, and 13 position players.

Infielder Santiago Espinal returns to active duty after a stint on the disabled list, but outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is still out with his hamstring injury. Bradley Zimmer is not on the playoff roster but Gabriel Moreno will be carried as a third catcher (or perhaps super-utility player).

Right-Handed Pitchers

José Berríos

Kevin Gausman

Alek Manoah

Ross Stripling

Anthony Bass

Adam Cimber

Yimi García

David Phelps

Zach Pop

Trevor Richards

Jordan Romano

Left-Handed Pitchers

Tim Mayza

Yusei Kikuchi

Catchers

Danny Jansen

Alejandro Kirk

Gabriel Moreno

Infielders

Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio

Matt Chapman

Santiago Espinal

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Whit Merrifield

Outfielders

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Teoscar Hernández

George Springer

Raimel Tapia

OFFICIAL: Presenting our Wild Card Series roster! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/3iHNaSEmuW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 7, 2022

The Seattle Mariners will counter with this 26-man roster plus four-man taxi squad. The Mariners are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players.