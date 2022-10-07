GameThread: Wild Card Game 1

162 games of hard work have paid off. The Blue Jays are in the playoffs, and are looking to blast through the wild card round as they did in 2016. Will Yusei Kikuchi be this year’s Francisco Liriano? Can the Jays lineup push a few runs across the Mariners’ ace?

This is the stuff we live for.

Here are today’s lineups. The Jays looks pretty darn good. Let’s do this.

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS Julio Rodriguez - CF George Springer - CF Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Cal Raleigh - C Alejandro Kirk - C Mitch Haniger - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Carlos Santana - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Jarred Kelenic - LF Raimel Tapia - LF Adam Frazier - 2B Danny Jansen - DH J.P. Crawford - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Luis Castillo - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2 vote view results 36% 0 (48 votes)

11% 1 (15 votes)

51% 2 (67 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which game will be the best? First

Second

Third vote view results 29% First (32 votes)

53% Second (59 votes)

17% Third (19 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which pitcher will have the best start? Manoah

Stripling

Gausman

Berríos? vote view results 38% Manoah (40 votes)

23% Stripling (24 votes)

29% Gausman (31 votes)

8% Berríos? (9 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which hitter will have the best series? Bichette

Vladdy

Teoscar

Springer

Chapman

Espinal/Biggio

Kirk

Jansen/Moreno

Bradley Jr/Tapia

Merrifield vote view results 16% Bichette (16 votes)

15% Vladdy (15 votes)

8% Teoscar (8 votes)

28% Springer (28 votes)

5% Chapman (5 votes)

5% Espinal/Biggio (5 votes)

8% Kirk (8 votes)

3% Jansen/Moreno (3 votes)

0% Bradley Jr/Tapia (0 votes)

12% Merrifield (12 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Poll How will the vibes be today? Great

Good

Not good vote view results 33% Great (39 votes)

18% Good (21 votes)

48% Not good (56 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

