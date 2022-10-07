GameThread: Wild Card Game 1

162 games of hard work have paid off. The Blue Jays are in the playoffs, and are looking to blast through the wild card round as they did in 2016. Will Yusei Kikuchi be this year’s Francisco Liriano? Can the Jays lineup push a few runs across the Mariners’ ace?
This is the stuff we live for.
Here are today’s lineups. The Jays looks pretty darn good. Let’s do this.
Today's Lineups
|MARINERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|George Springer - CF
|Ty France - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Mitch Haniger - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Carlos Santana - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jarred Kelenic - LF
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Danny Jansen - DH
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Luis Castillo - RHP
|Alek Manoah - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
-
36%
0
-
11%
1
-
51%
2
Poll
Which game will be the best?
-
29%
First
-
53%
Second
-
17%
Third
Poll
Which pitcher will have the best start?
-
38%
Manoah
-
23%
Stripling
-
29%
Gausman
-
8%
Berríos?
Poll
Which hitter will have the best series?
-
16%
Bichette
-
15%
Vladdy
-
8%
Teoscar
-
28%
Springer
-
5%
Chapman
-
5%
Espinal/Biggio
-
8%
Kirk
-
3%
Jansen/Moreno
-
0%
Bradley Jr/Tapia
-
12%
Merrifield
Poll
How will the vibes be today?
-
33%
Great
-
18%
Good
-
48%
Not good
