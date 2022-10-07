 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Friday Non-Jays Wild Card Games

By Tom Dakers
Wild Card Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game One Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

I’m slow to this but if you are watching the Wild Card Games that the Jays aren’t playing, and want to chat, we can do it here. We will have a separate thread for the Jays game of course.

The Rays/Guardians game is on now. Lineups:

Today's Lineups

RAYS GUARDIANS
Yandy Diaz - 3B Steven Kwan - LF
Wander Franco - SS Amed Rosario - SS
Randy Arozarena - LF Jose Ramirez - 3B
Harold Ramirez - DH Oscar Gonzalez - RF
Ji-Man Choi - 1B Josh Naylor - 1B
Manuel Margot - RF Owen Miller - DH
Christian Bethancourt - C Andres Gimenez - 2B
Taylor Walls - 2B Austin Hedges - C
Jose Siri - CF Myles Straw - CF
Shane McClanahan - LHP Shane Bieber - RHP

Cards/Phillies starts at 2:00 Eastern:

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES CARDINALS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Lars Nootbaar - RF
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Albert Pujols - DH
J.T. Realmuto - C Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Bryce Harper - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Alec Bohm - 3B Dylan Carlson - CF
Jean Segura - 2B Corey Dickerson - LF
Bryson Stott - SS Yadier Molina - C
Matt Vierling - CF Tommy Edman - SS
Zack Wheeler - RHP Jose Quintana - LHP

