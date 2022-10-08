 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Wild Card Game 2

Win or go home

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

It’s a win or go home (how does this work if the team is already at home?).

I’d really like one win. Please win Blue Jays.

Here are today’s lineups. George Springer is in, which is great news. Espinal gets the start at 2nd.

Today's Lineups

MARINERS BLUE JAYS
Julio Rodriguez - CF George Springer - CF
Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Eugenio Suarez - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Cal Raleigh - C Alejandro Kirk - DH
Mitch Haniger - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Adam Frazier - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Carlos Santana - DH Danny Jansen - C
Jarred Kelenic - LF Whit Merrifield - LF
J.P. Crawford - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Robbie Ray - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

Will the Jays score at least one run today?

view results
  • 89%
    You bet
    (77 votes)
  • 10%
    Sadly no
    (9 votes)
86 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How will Robbie Ray do against his former team?

view results
  • 4%
    Great
    (4 votes)
  • 29%
    Okay
    (26 votes)
  • 65%
    Not well :)
    (57 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kevin Gausman be wizard of Gausian today?

view results
  • 74%
    You bet
    (59 votes)
  • 25%
    Sadly no
    (20 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...