GameThread: Wild Card Game 2

It’s a win or go home (how does this work if the team is already at home?).

I’d really like one win. Please win Blue Jays.

Here are today’s lineups. George Springer is in, which is great news. Espinal gets the start at 2nd.

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS Julio Rodriguez - CF George Springer - CF Ty France - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Cal Raleigh - C Alejandro Kirk - DH Mitch Haniger - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Adam Frazier - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Carlos Santana - DH Danny Jansen - C Jarred Kelenic - LF Whit Merrifield - LF J.P. Crawford - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Robbie Ray - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

