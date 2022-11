Vladimir Guerrero won his first Gold Glove. Congratulations to him.

I don’t see him as the best first baseman in the league, but others do. He is extremely flexible for a guy his size, so he can stretch out to make the plays at first.

None of the other Jays finalists won at their respective positions. And Matt Chapman lost out to Ramón Urías of the Orioles.

The winners:

On the NL side: