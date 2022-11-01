 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread for World Series Game Three

By Tom Dakers
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Tied at a game each, with an extra day of rest (stupid ballparks without roofs).

I’m out tonight. Tomorrow I’m going to watch the game at the bar with Tom_M (presuming the snow we are getting doesn’t shut down the city, I’m very happy I got my snow tires on Monday).

Tonight’s Lineups:

ASTROS PHILLIES
Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF
Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Yordan Alvarez - LF J.T. Realmuto - C
Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH
Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
David Hensley - DH Bryson Stott - SS
Chas McCormick - CF Jean Segura - 2B
Martin Maldonado - C Brandon Marsh - CF
Lance McCullers - RHP Ranger Suarez - LHP

