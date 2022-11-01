OpenThread for World Series Game Three

Tied at a game each, with an extra day of rest (stupid ballparks without roofs).
I’m out tonight. Tomorrow I’m going to watch the game at the bar with Tom_M (presuming the snow we are getting doesn’t shut down the city, I’m very happy I got my snow tires on Monday).
Tonight’s Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|PHILLIES
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|David Hensley - DH
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Lance McCullers - RHP
|Ranger Suarez - LHP
Loading comments...