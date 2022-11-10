Thursday Bantering: Kirk Wins Silver Slugger Award

The big news of the day is MLB announced the players who were given a Qualifying Offer, and Ross Stripling’s name wasn’t on the list. It surprises me a bit. I figured they would give him the offer. The players getting the offer:

- Aaron Judge

- Trea Turner

- Xander Bogaerts

- Jacob DeGrom

- Dansby Swanson

- Carlos Rodón

- Brandon Nimmo

- Willson Contreras

- Chris Bassitt

- Anthony Rizzo

- Tyler Anderson

- Martín Perez

- Joc Pederson

The Jays made a couple of 40-man roster moves. Hyun Jin Ryu and Vinny Capra were activated from the 60-day DL, and Nathan Lukes was added. This brings the Jays to 38 on the 40-man. They have until the 15th of this month to finalize it for the Rule 5 draft.

Orelvis Martinez could be added. Addison Barger, Yosver Zulueta, Adrian Hernandez and Spencer Horwitz are among those who could be added.

The Silver Slugger awards have been announced, and Alejandro Kirk won the award for AL catchers. That’s great. I’d have picked Vlad over Nathaniel Lowe, but that’s me.

I’ll also note that former Jays’ fan favourite Brandon Drury also won a Silver Slugger, which is a surprise to anyone who watched him play for the Jays.

