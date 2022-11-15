Martinez, Barger, Horwitz, Zulueta Added to 40-man Roster

The Jays added four players to the 40-man roster. Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz and Yosver Zulueta are now protected from the Rule 5 draft. And pitcher

Pitcher Foster Griffin was released. He’s planning to sign with a foreign league this winter.

Bradley Zimmer and Raimel Tapia were DFAed.

The players added:

Martinez was an easy choice, being number two on their top prospect list, and 75th on the Baseball America top 100 prospects list. He didn’t have a great time in New Hampshire, hitting .203/.286/.446.

Barger is number 13 on the Jays MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. He had a great 2022 season, hitting .308/.378/.555 splitting time between Vancouver, New Hampshire and Buffalo, playing mostly third and short.

Horwitz is number 12 on the Pipeline list. He hit .275/.391/.452 splitting time between Buffalo and New Hampshire, playing first base and some left field.

Zulueta is number 5 on the Pipeline list. He pitched in Dunedin, Vancouver, New Hampshire and Buffalo. He pitched in 21 games, making 12 starts, with a 3.72 ERA, with 84 strikeouts in 55.2 innings.

Terry Francona won the AL Manager of the Year award. I have no idea how to choose the manager of the year, but Francona is a good choice.

The voting: