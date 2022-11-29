 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

By Tom Dakers
There isn’t much for Jays’ news today (making it like most days this month.

They have announced that home game start times aren’t changing from last year.

And that tickets are either available now (as the graphic says) or will be available December 8th at 10 am Eastern (as it says in the text).

Other stuff:

  • It sounds likely that the, don't call us Veteran’s Committee anymore, Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee will elect Fred McGriff to the Hall this weekend. Others on the ballot are: Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling, but the only one rumoured to be voted in is McGriff, who is very deserving (though Bonds and Clemens are also deserving, but not well liked).
  • Shohei Ohtani was voted the winner of the Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH Award (that’s a thing?).
  • The Astros signed Jose Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract, $19.5 million per year. This makes it seem like Lourdes Gurriel’s brother Yuli is unlikely to be back with the team.
  • The winner of the stupid things said by a former MLB player for November goes to Jeff Bagwell. He tells us that former Astros GM James Click listened too much to analytics and not enough to, I don’t know, gut instinct and unexplained stuff. Someone should tell him that the Astros won the World Series this year.

