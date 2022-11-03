Happy Birthday Paul Quantrill and Ryan Tepera

Former Blue Jays reliever Paul Quantrill turns 54 today.

He spent six seasons with the Jays and pitched in 386 games, sixth in team history for games (and no one will be passing him soon unless we somehow bring back Aaron Loup). His best season with the Jays was 1997 when he had a 1.94 ERA in 77 relief appearances. He had a rubber arm, pitching in 80 or more games in 5 different seasons, and led the league in appearances in 4 straight seasons.

Paul worked as the setup man for Kelvim Escobar, Randy Myers, and Billy Koch but never got a shot at the closer’s job. He had 15 saves as a Jay.

He had the most Canadian injuries in 1999 when he missed the start of the season because of a broken leg in a snowmobile accident.

Quantrill also pitched for the Red Sox, Phillies, Dodgers, Yankees, Padres, and Marlins.

In a 14-year career, he pitched in 841 games, the most games of any Canadian pitcher, and had a 3.83 ERA. A skinny right-hander Paul threw a sinking fastball, a slider, a change, and a curve. The sinker was his best pitch causing batters to pound the ball into the ground.

Born in London, Ontario, Paul pitched in the 2006 World Baseball Classic for Canada and was one of the coaches for Canada in the 2009 WBC. And he was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.

His son, Cal Quantrill, is also a major league pitcher.

It’s also Ryan Tepera’s birthday. He turns 35 today (really? I didn’t think he was that old).

Ryan had five seasons with the Blue Jays. He pitched in 216 games with a 3.64 ERA, with 10 saves and 38 holds.

He had two excellent seasons, 2017-2018, pitching in 141 games with a 3.60 ERA.

Ryan lost his 2019 season to injuries. He started the season on the IL, was activated on April 18, then went back on the IL on May 21 with right shoulder impingement. Tepera came back on September 1.

In 2021 he spent the season with the two Chicago teams. in 2022 he played for the Angels.

Happy Birthday Paul and Ryan. I hope you both have a good one.